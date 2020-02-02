Left Menu
Rangers' Lundqvist stymies Wings for rare shutout

  Reuters
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  Updated: 02-02-2020 13:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 13:25 IST
Henrik Lundqvist recorded his first shutout since the 2017-18 season, and the visiting New York Rangers notched their second win over the Detroit Red Wings in as many nights with a 1-0 triumph on Saturday. New York won 4-2 on Friday on its home ice in the first game since the All-Star break for both teams. The 37-year-old Lundqvist, who is having the worst season of his storied career, made 33 saves Saturday while collecting his first shutout since Nov. 19, 2017, against the Ottawa Senators. Lundqvist has five career shutout against the Wings.

Lundqvist was making his first start since Jan. 11, when he allowed five goals at the St. Louis Blues. In his only other January start, he gave up four goals in a loss at the Calgary Flames. His last victory came on Dec. 27 against the Carolina Hurricanes. Mika Zibanejad scored the only goal of the game on a power play in the opening period. The Rangers dominated the faceoffs, winning 68.9 percent of the draws.

Detroit saw its losing streak reach eight games despite 30 saves from Jonathan Bernier. The Wings, who have the league's worst record, have been shut out five times this season. New York's goal came after the first penalty of the game, when Detroit forward Justin Abdelkader was called for interference against Jacob Trouba.

Zibanejad scored his 20th goal of the season at the 12:13 mark. Chris Kreider flipped the puck from the right circle, and it glanced off Bernier's stick before Zibanejad tapped it in. Ryan Strome also collected an assist on the goal. Kreider soon left the game after taking a knee to the head.

Wings forward Valtteri Filppula, playing in his 1,000th career game, had a quality chance to tie it late in the second period, but his backhanded attempt hit the post. Detroit's Dylan Larkin was stopped at point-blank range by a sprawling Lundqvist in the final seconds of the period.

Lundqvist robbed Wings defenseman Patrik Nemeth with a glove save four minutes into the third period.

