Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus restrictions hit Australia AFC Champions League games

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 14:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 14:57 IST
Virus restrictions hit Australia AFC Champions League games

Melbourne, Feb 2 (AFP) The AFC Champions League was thrown into further chaos Sunday with Australia advising fixtures due to be held in Perth and Sydney can no longer take place due to travel restrictions over the deadly coronavirus. It follows the government on Saturday announcing that non-citizens arriving from mainland China would be barred from entering the country under measures to combat the spread of the epidemic.

Perth Glory were due to host Shanghai Shenhua on February 11 and Sydney FC face Shanghai SIPG a day later. Football Federation Australia said it had told the Asian Football Confederation that "it will now not be possible to play matchday one in Australia as originally scheduled".

Last week, home games for Chinese clubs in the AFC Champions League during February and March were rescheduled, and will now be played as away fixtures instead. FFA said the AFC had called an urgent meeting for Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur to discuss the situation with all stakeholders.

Australian officials have confirmed 12 cases of coronavirus in the country so far. (AFP) ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah holds 'Jansampark Abhiyan' rally in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a Jansampark Abhiyan rally in Delhi Cantonment area to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP in the Assembly elections. During the rally, Shah along with hundreds of BJP supporters, met loc...

UPDATE 4-Coronavirus kills Chinese man in Philippines, first death outside China

The Philippines said on Sunday a 44-year-old Chinese man had died of the new coronavirus, the first fatality from the growing outbreak outside of China, where the epidemic started, prompting tighter travel restrictions for both Filipinos an...

People may tend to lie for appearing honest: Study

Researchers after a recent study have stated that some people often prefer to lie for appearing honest instead of appearing as selfish liars by telling truth. According to new research published by the American Psychological Association, ef...

Google search trends reveal people confusing coronavirus with Corona beer

With the widespread outbreak of coronavirus in Chinas Wuhan city, people over the globe are confusing the deadly disease with the famous corona beer. According to Fox News, the latest Google trends statistics reflect that searches for coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020