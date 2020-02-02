The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: * Post-match press conference copies from India-New Zealand fifth T20I.

* Report of ISL match between ATK and Jamshedpur FC. * Report of I-League match between Churchill Brothers and NEROCA.

* Report of I-League match between Gokulam FC and TRAU. * Premier Badminton League in Hyderabad

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-LD IND Rare T20 series whitewash for India after 7-run win in 5th T20 against New Zealand

By Chetan Narula Mount Maunganui, Feb 2 (PTI) India choked New Zealand yet again to turn it around for a seven-run win in the fifth T20 International, giving them a rare 5-0 series whitewash in the shortest format here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-LD IND A

Gill smashes double century as India A save first unofficial Test Christchurch, Feb 2 (PTI) Shubman Gill is expected to retain his place in India's Test squad after scoring an unbeaten 204 for the A team in the drawn four-day game against New Zealand A here on Friday.

SPO-WOM-LD IND

Indian women lose to Australia in T20 tri-series Canberra, Feb 2 (PTI) Indian women suffered a four-wicket loss against the mighty Australia after a disappointing batting performance in their second match of the T20 tri-series here on Sunday.

SPO-OLY-IOA-GANGULY

IOA invites Ganguly to be Goodwill Ambassador of Indian team at Tokyo Olympics New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Association has invited BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to become the Goodwill Ambassador of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics this year.

SPO-CRI-IND-ROHIT-LD FITNESS

Rohit suffers calf injury but 'should be fine in couple of days' Mount Maunganui, Feb 2 (PTI) Stand-in India skipper Rohit Sharma did not take the field after injuring his calf while batting in the fifth T20 against New Zealand but teammate K Rahul Sunday said that "he should be fine in a couple of days".

SPO-FOOT-BALADEVI

Mary Kom juggling boxing, parenting, public life inspires Bala Devi By Abhishek Hore

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Ngangom Bala Devi, who has just made the transition from little-known to a well-known footballer, says M C Mary Kom's ability to juggle boxing, parenting and public life "motivated" her to write an inspiring story of her own.

SPO-SHOOT-MOUDGIL Indian shooting team is best in world: Anjum Moudgil

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) World Championships silver medallist Anjum Moudgil is expecting a good performance from the Indian shooting team, which she calls the best in the world, at Tokyo Olympics.

