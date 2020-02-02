Tennis-Djokovic beats Thiem to win record-extending eighth Australian Open

Serbia's Novak Djokovic beat Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 in the Australian Open final on Sunday to win a record-extending eighth title in Melbourne.

The 32-year-old Djokovic, seeded second in the tournament, got the decisive break in the third game of the final set against the Austrian to win his 17th Grand Slam title.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.