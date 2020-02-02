Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Galthie praises French youngsters' solidarity

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 23:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 23:39 IST
Rugby-Galthie praises French youngsters' solidarity

France coach Fabien Galthie believes his team's solidarity and self-belief helped them hold off England's fightback in a convincing 24-17 victory in their Six Nations opener on Sunday.

Les Bleus led 24-0 before the visitors rallied and narrowed the gap with two Jonny May tries converted by Owen Farrell, who was left to salvage a bonus point with a stoppage-time penalty. "The players won the game, their solidarity won the game," Galthie said after his first match as national team coach.

"When England started to come back on the scoreboard, there was an arm-wrestling contest and we won it, our defence won it. "But we also scored three tries, which is no small feat against a team like England in these (raining) weather conditions."

France started the Six Nations with a squad featuring only one player over 30 and an average of 15 caps per player, but it did not show at the Stade de France. Galthie said all the detailed work by staff and players paid off, a year after France, under coach Jacques Brunel, blew a 16-0 halftime lead in a 24-19 home loss to Wales.

"We’re in a very positive state," said Galthie after France underlined their credentials in a Six Nations tournament they have not won since 2010. "It’s a victory for all the little details put in place and worked on by the coaching staff over the last couple of months."

He explained that the team's boldness, personified by risk-taking scrumhalf Antoine Dupoint, was also rewarded. "Our team is very young, in terms of age and in terms of experience, but we were not scared of making mistakes, we did not think we could be wrong," Galthie said.

France next face Italy at the Stade de France. "Who do France play next? Italy? Good luck (to them)," England coach Eddie Jones said with a grin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Financial market website Zero Hedge knocked off Twitter over coronavirus story

Twitter Inc has banned financial market website Zero Hedge from the social media platform after it published an article linking a Chinese scientist to the outbreak of the fast-spreading coronavirus last week.Zero Hedge said it received a no...

Golf-PGA Tour alters Phoenix Open hole to honor Bryant

The PGA Tour honored the late Kobe Bryant by using the numbers from the basketball stars Lakers jerseys to determine the location of the pin on a hole at the Phoenix Open on Sunday. The 16th-hole pin in the final round was cut 24 paces yard...

CG: Two jawans injured in bomb blasts triggered by Naxals

Two jawans were injured on Sunday in bomb blasts triggered by Naxals in two separate incidents in Chhattisgarhs Bastar region, police said. The incidents occurred in Dantewada and Kanker districts, officials said.Dantewada SP Abhishek Palla...

Firing at me result of hyper nationalism: Jamia student

The Jamia Millia Islamia student who was injured in a firing outside the university during an anti-CAA protest dubbed the incident a result of hyper nationalism. In his Facebook post, Shadab Farooq said what happened on Thursday can be term...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020