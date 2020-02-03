Left Menu
Development News Edition

Magic, Hornets set for confidence-boosting clash in Charlotte

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 00:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 00:08 IST
Magic, Hornets set for confidence-boosting clash in Charlotte

These are painful days for the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets. Both teams have had trouble gaining much traction this season, with both enduring recent rough patches.

The good thing for one of them is that there's a victory on the horizon because the teams meet Monday night in Charlotte, N.C. "These are the steps we have to go through right now," Charlotte coach James Borrego said. "They're painful at times. ... I know there are brighter days ahead."

The Hornets have lost 10 of their last 11 games, including two on the road since pulling off Tuesday night's home victory against in the New York Knicks. The Magic are in a five-game losing streak, coming off Saturday night's 102-89 home loss to the Miami Heat.

"Our second-half defense was really what it needed to be," Orlando coach Steve Clifford said. Orlando has gone four games in a row without reaching the 100-point mark. The last two games came against Miami, with Aaron Gordon joining Nikola Vucevic with a team-high 13 points on Monday before adding 24 on Saturday.

"We've struggled to make shots," Clifford said. "If we want to be good, guys have to be on top of their individual games. ... Frankly, watching the last four games (before Saturday), we're getting good shots. You have to step up and make shots. To win and to be good, what's more important than shot making?" Perhaps a trip to Charlotte could be the right tonic.

Clifford is a former Hornets coach. He brought the Magic to Charlotte last month for a 106-83 victory. That's the last time Orlando won a game. Swingman Evan Fournier had 26 points in that game, but he has led Orlando in scoring in only one of the five games since then.

Charlotte dropped a 114-90 decision Saturday night at San Antonio. The Hornets held a 19-point lead before crumbling. "It's one of those things we have to go through as a young team," Borrego said. "We have to learn how to close out games."

Turnovers became one of the trouble spots for the Hornets. "We've got to be stronger and smarter with the ball," Borrego said.

The offensive glitches tend to surface at the worst times for the Hornets. "The second half we didn't move the ball that much," forward Miles Bridges said. "That was a difference."

Bridges had a team-high 25 points in the game. He has been Charlotte's top scorer five times this season, but now in back-to-back games for the first time. "I was open most of the time," Bridges said. "I just tried to play post-ups."

The Hornets played Saturday without rookie forward P.J. Washington because of an ankle injury suffered two nights earlier. The Hornets used veteran forward Marvin Williams in the starting lineup for the first time this season. Prior to last week, the Hornets lost six consecutive home games. In the last seven home outings, they've failed to score more than 107 points in regulation in any of those.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Financial market website Zero Hedge knocked off Twitter over coronavirus story

Twitter Inc has banned financial market website Zero Hedge from the social media platform after it published an article linking a Chinese scientist to the outbreak of the fast-spreading coronavirus last week.Zero Hedge said it received a no...

Golf-PGA Tour alters Phoenix Open hole to honor Bryant

The PGA Tour honored the late Kobe Bryant by using the numbers from the basketball stars Lakers jerseys to determine the location of the pin on a hole at the Phoenix Open on Sunday. The 16th-hole pin in the final round was cut 24 paces yard...

CG: Two jawans injured in bomb blasts triggered by Naxals

Two jawans were injured on Sunday in bomb blasts triggered by Naxals in two separate incidents in Chhattisgarhs Bastar region, police said. The incidents occurred in Dantewada and Kanker districts, officials said.Dantewada SP Abhishek Palla...

Firing at me result of hyper nationalism: Jamia student

The Jamia Millia Islamia student who was injured in a firing outside the university during an anti-CAA protest dubbed the incident a result of hyper nationalism. In his Facebook post, Shadab Farooq said what happened on Thursday can be term...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020