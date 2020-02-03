Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hugs, a guru and a favourite tree: Djokovic's unusual route to the top

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 09:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 09:49 IST
Hugs, a guru and a favourite tree: Djokovic's unusual route to the top
Image Credit: Twitter(@DjokerNole)

A strict vegetarian diet, spiritual guru and family hugging-sessions aren't methods employed by most athletes, but they have helped Novak Djokovic turn himself into one of the best players ever -- and now Australian Open champion for an eighth time. The Serb has distinguished himself with his willingness to turn to the unusual, from hyperbaric chambers to meditation and Spanish guru Pepe Imaz, a former journeyman player whose "love and peace" philosophy drives his teachings.

Life has been a journey for the Serbian star, who grew up in war-torn Belgrade and practised in a disused swimming pool but is now based in the millionaire's playground of Monte Carlo with more than USD 140 million in prize money -- a record -- to his name. Djokovic faced questions over his durability earlier in his career after a series of retirements for reasons ranging from a toe blister to heat problems at the 2009 Australian Open, when he was defending champion.

But he is now more steel than snowflake -- as seen when he won last year's record, nearly five-hour, Wimbledon final, and the 2012 Australian Open final, the longest Grand Slam decider in history, which stretched to 5hrs 53mins. With 17 Grand Slam titles under his belt, and showing no signs of slowing down, Djokovic looks poised to overtake the great Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the only men ahead of him on the all-time list, by the end of his career.

- Friends with a tree -

While Switzerland's Federer and Nadal of Spain come across as straightforward characters, Djokovic is the most complicated member of tennis's Big Three. His daily routine, as related to The New York Times last year, involves getting up before dawn with his family, watching the sun rise and then doing hugging and singing sessions, and yoga.

The father-of-two has dabbled in various diets including gluten- and dairy-free, and is now a proud "plant-based athlete" -- the subject of a Netflix documentary, "The Game Changers" , for which he is executive producer. "Hopefully I can inspire other athletes that it is possible to be plant-based and to recover well, to have strength, to have muscles," said Djokovic, who has been vegetarian for four-and-a-half years.

Rather than celebrating his Australian Open wins by partying, Djokovic, who won his eighth title in Melbourne on Sunday by beating Dominic Thiem, climbs a fig tree in the city's Botanical Gardens. "I have a friend there, a Brazilian fig tree, that I like to climb and I like to connect with so that's probably my favourite thing to do," he said, according to reports.

Djokovic broke through for his first Grand Slam title at the 2008 Australian Open, but it would be another three years before he took control of the sport, embarking on a 43-match winning streak at the start of 2011. Between 2011 and 2016, Djokovic won 11 of the 24 available Grand Slam titles and reached another seven finals, freezing out the likes of Federer, who won only one Major in the same period.

The wheels came off rather suddenly for Djokovic in late 2016, when he went into a slump and then, suffering from an elbow injury, ended his 2017 campaign after Wimbledon. In the same period Djokovic became a close follower of Imaz and appeared on stage with the spiritualist in a two-hour video featuring meditation and long discourses about the human soul.

This, according to some observers, fits a pattern where Djokovic has restlessly turned this way and that in search of perfection -- a goal he alluded to on the way to his latest Melbourne triumph. "When I was younger I would get frustrated and impatient with small things in life, but that's how you learn," he said.

"You can't be a perfect tennis player and human being from a young age. That's why we love this beautiful thing called life."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Stranded tourists airlifted in New Zealand as rains lash Milford Sound

Authorities were preparing on Monday to airlift a busload of stranded tourists from New Zealands remote Milford Sound region after torrential rains cut road access to the popular tourist destination. A state of emergency has been declared a...

UPDATE 1-Financial market website Zero Hedge knocked off Twitter over coronavirus story

Twitter Inc has banned financial market website Zero Hedge from the social media platform after it published an article linking a Chinese scientist to the outbreak of the fast-spreading coronavirus last week.Zero Hedge said it received a no...

Maxwell named skipper for BBL's Team of the Tournament

Melbourne Stars all-rounder Maxwell has been named as skipper of the Big Bash Leagues BBL Team of the Tournament on Monday. Maxwells side has qualified for the playoffs and will face Sydney Thunder to book a spot in the final. On the other ...

UPDATE 1-Maldives bans travellers from China over virus fears, minister says

The Maldives has banned travellers arriving from China as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of coronavirus, the tourism minister of the Indian Ocean islands said on Monday. More than 280,000 Chinese tourists visited the luxury ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020