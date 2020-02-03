Kohli's India reminds me of Pakistan under Imran: Manjrekar
Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Monday said Virat Kohli's India reminded him of the Pakistan team under Imran Khan for their strong-self and ability to win matches from jaws of defeat. "India under Virat in NZ reminds me of Pakistan under Imran. Strong self belief as a team. Pakistan under Imran found different ways of winning matches, often from losing positions. That only happens when the self belief is strong," Manjrekar tweeted.
The cricketer turned commentator expressed his opinion after India completed a rare 5-0 whitewash with a seven-run victory over New Zealand in the final T20 International in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Manjrekar also lauded K L Rahul, now also shouldering wicket-keeping duty, for his impressive showing in recent times.
"Find of the T20 series in NZ for me is the 'batsman keeper' K L Rahul. Absolutely brilliant! "Samson & Pant... the next batting brigade of India obviously have the skill & the power game they just need to infuse a small dose of Virat's batting 'smarts' (mind) into their game," Manjrekar wrote.
The victory at the Bay Oval saw India stretch their record for most successive T20I wins. This was their eighth win in a row, bettering the previous three instances when they won seven successive matches.
Kohli is the most successful Test captain in Indian cricket history, winning 11 consecutive series at home and are on top of the ICC rankings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
CBI books Frost International Limited, its directors for allegedly defrauding 14 banks to the tune of over Rs 3,592 crore: Officials.
CBI books Frost International, its directors in Rs 3,592-cr fraud; searches 13 locations: Officials
CBI books Frost International and its directors in Rs 3,592-cr fraud: Officials
CBI books Frost International, its directors in Rs 3,592-cr fraud; searches 13 locations: Officials
Impressed with versatility of KL Rahul: VVS Laxman