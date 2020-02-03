Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Abe pledges anti-virus steps ahead of Olympics

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 17:15 IST
Japan's Abe pledges anti-virus steps ahead of Olympics

Tokyo, Feb 3 (AFP) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday vowed the outbreak of a new virus that has killed more than 360 people in neighbouring China will not have any impact on the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer. Abe said he will work with international officials including the World Health Organization (WHO) to ensure preparations for the games are not disrupted.

"By coordinating our efforts with the WHO and other related agencies, we will take appropriate steps so that preparations to hold the events will steadily continue," Abe told a parliamentary session. Japan's sports and Olympic officials will hold a meeting later this week to discuss the outbreak and Tokyo's efforts to prevent a further spread, Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto said.

Japanese officials are scrambling to control the virus, warning citizens against non-essential travel to China and refusing entry to foreigners who have recently visited Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak. No deaths have been reported in Japan so far.

The government chartered three flights to repatriate 565 Japanese nationals from Wuhan, the central Chinese city hardest hit by the virus. Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has separately pledged to take stringent measures against infectious diseases.

The health scare has led to the cancellation of Olympic qualifying events in China including boxing and badminton. AFP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Low-income people's health can be boosted with social equity investments in Canada: Study

Canada needs to invest more to identify the exemption of the health care system being universal. An editorial in CMAJ -- Canadian Medical Association Journal -- shares that people living in poorer neighbourhoods are at higher risk of dying ...

Russia to restrict foreign arrivals from China over virus fears - deputy PM

Russia will from Tuesday temporarily restrict the entry of foreigners arriving from China due to the coronavirus, Russias Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Monday.She said the restrictions would not, however, apply to Moscows S...

Man held for buying gadgets using fake docus and loan default

A 45-year-old man was arrested from south Mumbai for allegedly duping financial firms by buying electronic gadgets on loan from showrooms using fake documents of his non-existing bank accounts, a crime branch official said on Monday. The a...

UPDATE 1-Far from virus epicentre, China's Wenzhou city scrambles to curb outbreak

Far from the coronavirus epicenter, the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou, a major commercial hub with a population of about 3.5 million, is scrambling to contain its own local outbreak.Wenzhou is more than 680 km 425 miles from Wuhan, where ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020