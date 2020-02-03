Shahzar Rizvi and Rhythm Sangwan register wins in National Rifle/Pistol Trials

Shahzar Rizvi of the Indian Air Force emerged triumphant in the men's 10m air pistol T1 trials while Harayana's Rhythm Sangwan won the women's 25m pistol T1 competition at the National Shooting Trials for rifle and pistol disciplines here on Monday. Shahzar, a former world record holder, shot 241.5 in the men's 10m air pistol final to outlast Naveen of Haryana who finished 0.4 behind with 241.1. Arpit Tomar of Uttar Pradesh came third.

In the women's 25m pistol, yet another Olympic event, Haryana recorded a 1-2 when Rhythm topped the final charts with 28 hits to state-mate Gauri Sheoran's 26. Maharashtra's Abhidnya Ashok Patil came third with 23. Earlier, Shahzar had shot 578 in qualifying to bag the eighth and last qualifying spot.

Naveen had qualified second with 581, while Arpit was fifth in qualifying with 579. Former India international and decorated shooter Jitu Rai also made it to the final in fourth with a score of 580 but finished sixth overall. In the women's event, Rhythm qualified fifth with a score of 572, while Gauri was seventh with 570.

Abhidnya had the best qualifying score among the trio with a top of the board finish with 582. Chain Singh of the Army also won the men's 50m rifle prone T1 trials on the day.

