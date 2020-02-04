Hoping to be here for both T20 World Cups, says Eoin Morgan

England skipper Eoin Morgan has said that he is hoping to be there in the side for both the T20 World Cups, but when asked about the 2023 50-over tournament, he said that he has not looked that far ahead. T20 World Cup will be first be played in Australia this year and another 20-over tournament is scheduled to be played in India next year.

"I haven't looked that far ahead. But I have looked to the next T20 World Cups and I feel there's enough space to say I'm hoping to be here for both. But things change, and when you make decisions to stay on, the decision is often taken out of your hands," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Morgan as saying. "For me, it's a matter of focusing on this year's T20 World Cup, and putting us in the best position to try and win it. But I think over the last four-and-a-bit years, I've been in the best form of my life. I think the level of experience I have now and having grown in confidence as a leader, that has allowed me to be the best version of myself," he added.

England lifted its first-ever 50-over World Cup after edging out New Zealand in the finals last year. Morgan said that is important for the side to maintain the process which made them the world champions. "It was our goal to win the World Cup. We managed to achieve that, which is an unbelievable feeling, and it lays a platform for us to build for the next cycle. We will stick to the processes by which we try to get better all the time, and that will involve younger guys coming through and testing the guys who hold the positions at the moment because that has worked extremely well for us over the last couple of years," Morgan said.

England will next take on South Africa in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The first ODI will be played later today. (ANI)

