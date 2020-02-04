Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hoping to be here for both T20 World Cups, says Eoin Morgan

England skipper Eoin Morgan has said that he is hoping to be there in the side for both the T20 World Cups, but when asked about the 2023 50-over tournament, he said that he has not looked that far ahead.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 11:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 11:25 IST
Hoping to be here for both T20 World Cups, says Eoin Morgan
England skipper Eoin Morgan . Image Credit: ANI

England skipper Eoin Morgan has said that he is hoping to be there in the side for both the T20 World Cups, but when asked about the 2023 50-over tournament, he said that he has not looked that far ahead. T20 World Cup will be first be played in Australia this year and another 20-over tournament is scheduled to be played in India next year.

"I haven't looked that far ahead. But I have looked to the next T20 World Cups and I feel there's enough space to say I'm hoping to be here for both. But things change, and when you make decisions to stay on, the decision is often taken out of your hands," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Morgan as saying. "For me, it's a matter of focusing on this year's T20 World Cup, and putting us in the best position to try and win it. But I think over the last four-and-a-bit years, I've been in the best form of my life. I think the level of experience I have now and having grown in confidence as a leader, that has allowed me to be the best version of myself," he added.

England lifted its first-ever 50-over World Cup after edging out New Zealand in the finals last year. Morgan said that is important for the side to maintain the process which made them the world champions. "It was our goal to win the World Cup. We managed to achieve that, which is an unbelievable feeling, and it lays a platform for us to build for the next cycle. We will stick to the processes by which we try to get better all the time, and that will involve younger guys coming through and testing the guys who hold the positions at the moment because that has worked extremely well for us over the last couple of years," Morgan said.

England will next take on South Africa in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The first ODI will be played later today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Man shot at by nephew over property dispute

A 52-year-old man was seriously injured after being shot at by his nephew over a property dispute, police said on Tuesday.Chandrapal Singhs condition is stated to be critical, police said, adding that the incident took place on Monday in Kh...

Disney announces 'Hamilton' film with original Broadway cast

Disney is set to release the big-screen adaptation of award-winning stage musical Hamiltons theatre performance with its original Broadway cast. Based on a book by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical is inspired by the 2004 biography Alexander ...

Gujarat: 5-year-old boy mauled to death by lioness in Gir

A five-year-old boy was mauled to death by a lioness in Gir forest area of Gujarats Amreli district, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place between Uchaiya and Bhachadar villages located near Rajula range of Gir forest around ...

Olympics and Year of the Rat give starring role to Japan's capybaras

Sinking into the steamy hot springs, the giant rodents of Izu Shaboten Koen flick their ears and close their eyes against the camera clicks of fascinated onlookers, drifting into a hazy midday nap. They might not know it, but the five capyb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020