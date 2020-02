Pakistan opt to bat against India in U-19 World Cup semifinal

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first semifinal of U-19 World Cup here on Tuesday. Teams:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Verma, Priyam Garg (captain), Dhruv Jurel, Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh. Pakistan: Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (captain), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Amir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan.

