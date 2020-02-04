Stoinis 'unlucky' to be left out: Ricky Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Tuesday said that all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is 'unlucky' to be left out of the ODI and T20I series against South Africa. "He's unlucky on the back of being in sensational form, Stoinis, but all he can do is keep scoring runs and keep throwing his name up there for selection," cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.

"It is harsh on Stoinis but he has just got to keep performing," he added. In the ongoing season of the Big Bash League (BBL), Stoinis scored a total of 612 runs in 15 games with an average of 55.63. He was also named as the BBL player of the tournament on Tuesday.

The match officials chose Stoinis after the conclusion of the group stage games. Stoinis has been in remarkable form this season as he became just the second player to go past 600-run mark in a single edition.

Despite being dropped from the limited-overs squad, Ponting said Stoinis has to consistently perform in order to earn his place in the side. "I just don't think there was room for both Stoinis and Mitch Marsh in those squads and they've decided to go with Marsh," Ponting said.

"Continuity in the T20 team is really important and I don't think there will be too many changes to that squad picked today ahead of the T20 World Cup," he added. Maxwell was picked for his first national squad since stepping away from cricket to focus on his mental health during the T20I series against Sri Lanka last October.

Australia T20I squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

Australia will take on South Africa in three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first T20I will be played at the Wanderers Stadium on February 21. (ANI)

