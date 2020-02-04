Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Two South Korean soccer fans who sued the match organiser after Cristiano Ronaldo failed to play in a friendly during Juventus's pre-season tour in Seoul last year are entitled to compensation, a court ruled on Tuesday.

OLYMPICS-2020-SUMO/ Sumo wrestlers throw considerable weight behind Tokyo 2020 Games

TOKYO (Reuters) - The world’s top sumo wrestlers will hold a tournament in August to support the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Paralympics and showcase their sport to a global audience, the wrestlers and the Japanese Sumo Association (JSA) said on Tuesday. UPCOMING

CRICKET CRICKET-ODI-NZL-IND/

Cricket-New Zealand v India one-day international New Zealand host India in the first match of their one-day international series in Hamilton.

Feb 5 GOLF

GOLF-REGULATIONS/ Golf - Time to rein in driving distance say ruling bodies

Golf's ruling bodies say the game has a problem and acknowledge in a report that it is time to rein in the distance players can hit the ball. 4 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

OLYMPICS OLYMPICS-2020/MOSQUES (PIX) (TV)

No mosques to pray in Tokyo during Olympics? Problem, solved we're bringing you one on a truck With many Muslim athletes expected at the Olympics, Japan is facing one major problem: a dearth of mosques. This summer, one company has the answer: it invented a mosque that can be moved around on a truck and expended into a mid-sized building at any location with portable facilities for those praying to wash their hands and feet.

5 Feb 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-IRL/ Ireland name team for Six Nations game against Wales

4 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-SHT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - FA Cup Fourth Round Replay - Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town

Liverpool welcome Shrewsbury Town to Anfield for the FA Cup fourth round replay. 4 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-NAN-PSG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Nantes v Paris St Germain

Nantes play PSG in French Ligue 1 4 Feb 15:05 ET / 20:05 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-SVW-DOR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Germany - DFB Cup - Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund

Soccer - Germany - DFB Cup - Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund 4 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-GCF-VAL/REPORT Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Granada v Valencia

Holders Valencia visit Granada in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey. 4 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

