Goa 260/5 after strong start vs Nagaland

Group leaders Goa frittered away a strong start to be 260 for five against Nagaland in their Ranji Plate fixture here on Tuesday. Opener Vaibhav Govekar (71) and number three Smit Patel (66) struck half centuries but the the home side clawed their way back in the second session with Shrikant Mundhe (3/36) and Imliwati Lemtur (2/77) sharing five wickets between them.

Electing to bat, Goa made steady progress but Mundhe broke the opening stand for 98 by trapping Sumiran Amonkar lbw for 33. In five overs, Govekar departed failing to convert his start after being bowled by Imliwati Lemtur, while skipper Amit Verma (2) followed suit in the space of eight balls to leave Goa in disarray at 127/3.

Wicketkeeper batsman Smit Patel then took charge of the proceedings with a quickfire 66 from 98 balls (7x4, 2x6) before being dismissed by Lemtur. Suyash Prabhudessai (36) and Darshan Misal (18) were at the crease at stumps on day one.

Brief Scores: Goa: 260/5 from 86 overs (Vaibhav Govekar 71, Smit Patel 66; Shrikant Mundhe 3/36) vs Nagaland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.