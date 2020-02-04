Left Menu
Report: Rams LT Whitworth returning for 15th season

File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@RamsNFL)

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth is returning for a 15th season in 2020, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. The 38-year-old lineman will put off retirement and re-sign with the Los Angeles Rams, per the report.

He earned $10.25 million in 2019, the final season of a three-year, $36 million deal he signed with the Rams in March 2017. Whitworth is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro who spent his first 11 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

In 2019, Whitworth started all 16 games for the second straight year (10th time in his career) and allowed only one sack. Whitworth has started 211 of his 215 games since Cincinnati selected him in the second round in 2006.

