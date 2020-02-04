Left Menu
Packers Hall of Fame safety Wood dies at 83

Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@IKE_Packers)

Former Green Bay Packers safety Willie Wood died Monday at the age of 83, the team announced. Per the Packers, the Pro Football Hall of Famer "had been confined to assisted living facilities for roughly 13 years and had suffered from advanced stage dementia for close to a decade or more."

"The Green Bay Packers Family lost a legend today with the passing of Willie Wood," Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. "Willie's success story, rising from an undrafted rookie free agent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is an inspiration to generations of football fans. "While his health challenges kept him from returning to Lambeau Field in recent years, his alumni weekend visits were cherished by both Willie and our fans. We extend our deepest condolences to Willie's family and friends."

Wood recorded a 50-yard interception return in the second half of Super Bowl I to help the Packers post a 35-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He returned five punts for 35 yards in a 33-14 victory against the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl II. An eight-time Pro Bowl selection during his 12-year NFL career, Wood led the league with nine interceptions in 1962. His 48 picks are the second most in franchise history.

Wood, who was named to the 1960s All-Decade Team, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989. "The game has lost a true legend with the passing of Willie Wood," Hall of Fame president/CEO David Baker said in a statement. "He had an unbelievable football career which helped transform Green Bay, Wisconsin into Titletown U.S.A. Willie was a rare player who always fought to be a great teammate and achieve success. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent and became one of the greatest to ever play the game.

"The Hall of Fame will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as an inspiration to future generations." --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

