Reports: TE Olsen to visit Seahawks

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 05-02-2020 03:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 03:14 IST
Free agent tight end Greg Olsen will visit the Seattle Seahawks, according to multiple reports Tuesday, as he looks for his next destination following his release from the Carolina Panthers. Multiple outlets reported Monday that Olsen would visit the Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins, two teams with familiarity for Olsen -- Bills GM Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott are both former Panthers, as is Washington coach Ron Rivera. Olsen's trip to Buffalo is set for Wednesday, with dates for the other visits expected within a week or two.

Olsen, who turns 35 in March, told The Athletic on Tuesday he hasn't yet decided if he will play another NFL season. He is also weighing going directly into broadcasting with Fox. "I don't know," he said, per The Athletic. "I think the best way to classify it right now I'm just kind of doing some due diligence. The last thing I would want is to make a rash decision to not play and go do some TV, and always kinda wonder what could've been?

"... I don't think any final decisions have been made one way or another. I think a lot of it depends on how things play out at these visits, how things play out as I go out and meet with these teams and gather that info." Olsen was officially released on Monday, a move that saved the Panthers $8 million. The sides announced the transaction as a "mutual parting," although Olsen said the Panthers made it clear they didn't plan to bring him back.

A 13-year veteran and three-time Pro Bowler, Olsen ranks fifth in NFL history among tight ends with 718 receptions and 8,444 receiving yards. He was the first tight end in NFL history to post three straight 1,000-yard seasons when he did so from 2014-16. Olsen was a first-round choice in 2007 (31st overall) by the Chicago Bears, and he spent his first four NFL seasons there, then was acquired by the Panthers before the 2011 season.

