NZ win toss, invite India to bat

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Wednesday. Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw will make their ODI debuts for India while Kedar Jadhav has been preferred over Manish Pandey.

Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi have been drafted into the playing eleven for New Zealand. New Zealand lost the T20 series 5-0 against India.

Teams: New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

