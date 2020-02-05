Cricket-Iyer scores first century as India reach 347-4 v NZ

Shreyas Iyer survived being dropped three times before scoring his maiden one-day international century as India racked up a massive 347-4 in their 50 overs in the first match against New Zealand in Hamilton on Wednesday. Iyer, dropped on eight, 11 and 83, scored 103 and shared in stands of 102 with captain Virat Kohli (51) and 136 with KL Rahul (88 not out) as India continued their strong limited overs form following a 5-0 sweep in the Twenty20 series.

With Rohit Sharma ruled out of the series after suffering a calf muscle strain in final Twenty20 game on Sunday, India give ODI debuts to opening pair Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal. The pair put on 50 runs in eight overs before they fell in quick succession, only for India's middle order to build a huge score on a good batting pitch at Seddon Park.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was unavailable due to a shoulder injury sustained in the Twenty20 series with Tom Blundell given a one-day debut in his place. Coach Gary Stead is also absent after New Zealand Cricket (NZC) released him for the series to give him some rest, a move criticized by several former players, with bowling coach Shane Jurgensen taking control of the team.

"Player and support staff workload is a big issue in international cricket," NZC Chief Executive David White told reporters on Wednesday. "We lost our last coach Mike Hesson to workload issues," he added in reference to Hesson's sudden resignation in 2018.

"We want to make this role sustainable going forward and that's why Gary is having a week off," he said, adding that the decision had been made more than six months ago. "Gary has always been a reluctant coach to have a break," White said.

"The man works very, very hard so as managers we must manage his workload or we will have burnout."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.