Rask leads Bruins past Canucks, to 4th straight win

  • Updated: 05-02-2020 13:15 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Charlie Coyle scored a controversial first-period goal, and Tuukka Rask stopped all 25 shots he faced as the Boston Bruins blanked the visiting Vancouver Canucks 4-0 Tuesday night. Brad Marchand, David Krejci and Karson Kuhlman also scored, and Charlie McAvoy had two assists as the Bruins won their fourth consecutive game. Rask's shutout was his third of the season and 48th of his career.

Jacob Markstrom made 38 saves for the Canucks, who lost their second straight since a five-game winning streak. The first meeting between the two clubs this season was back and forth to start before the Bruins took a 1-0 lead at 14:24 of the first when Coyle went top shelf off a rebound from a McAvoy one-timer from the blue line. While the goal was clean, Canucks coach Travis Green initiated a challenge for offsides earlier in the play.

Replay appeared to show McAvoy put the puck in the zone before Sean Kuraly could get clear, but the referees upheld the call on ice. Later, the NHL's Situation Room explained Kuraly legally tagged up at the blue line prior to McAvoy entering the offensive zone and touching the puck. Vancouver was assessed a minor for delay of game on the failed challenge and killed the penalty.

Boston went to the power play again at 5:45 of the second when Troy Stecher was called for delay of game, and Alexander Edler tripped Marchand 1:01 later to give the Bruins a lengthy 5-on-3. Boston failed to convert on either penalty, though Marchand made it 2-0 off a feed from Patrice Bergeron at 15:35 of the period. Markstrom, who faced 30 shots through two periods, did his best to keep the Canucks in it with a glove-hand robbery of Jake DeBrusk early in the third. Vancouver had a power play with fewer than eight minutes left, but a Quinn Hughes slash cut it short, and Krejci put the game away with his 4-on-4 tally at 14:09.

Kuhlman added his goal on the power play at 18:10.

