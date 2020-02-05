Left Menu
KRYPHSA maintain perfect record with 1-0 win over Kolhapur City

  PTI
  Bengaluru
  Updated: 05-02-2020 18:01 IST
  Created: 05-02-2020 18:01 IST
KRYPHSA maintain perfect record with 1-0 win over Kolhapur City

Ratanbala Devi found the net in the first half as KRYPHSA FC maintained their winning run with a 1-0 win over FC Kolhapur City, wrapping up their Group A engagement at the Hero Indian Women's League with a clean slate, here on Wednesday. Ratanbala Devi scored what turned out to be the winner in the 19th minute.

The team from Manipur dominated possession and had the better of the initial exchanges. They nosed ahead when a cross-field delivery was exquisitely controlled by Ratanbala, who chested it down with her first touch and finished past keeper Shreya Hooda to break the deadlock. Kolhapur City did show fight, knitting together a couple of chances of their own but wayward finishing upfront cost them.

Ratanbala had another chance in the dying minutes when she got past her marker and with a clever flick to her right, made some space and got her shot away. However, it was met with a fine save from Hooda, who had put on a fine show donning the gloves and despite being on the losing side, was adjudged to be the Hero of the Match.

With the win, KRYPHSA continue to remain the only side in the competition to have not conceded a single goal.

