Soccer-Umtiti faces court hearing before Barca Cup clash

Barcelona player Samuel Umtiti will have to make his own way to the team's Copa del Rey match at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday as he has a date in court on the same day as the match, his coach Quique Setien has said. A spokeswoman for Catalonia's judiciary confirmed that France's World Cup winning defender, 26, faces a civil hearing at 1100 CET on Thursday but declined to give further details on the case.

Spanish newspaper El Periodico said Umtiti was being asked to pay 183,000 euros ($201,574) in damages to a house he rented in the Baix Llobregat area in Barcelona province. The player's representatives could not be reached for comment. Umtiti was included in Setien's squad for Thursday's game, although the coach confirmed that the player would make his own travel arrangements.

"It's a personal issue that has come up but it's not a big deal, there is always a solution to every situation," Setien told a news conference. "We have to be positive, it's a setback but he will travel afterwards. We are relaxed about it." ($1 = 0.9079 euros)

