Rugby-England winger Watson ruled out of Scotland game with calf injury

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 19:32 IST
  • Created: 05-02-2020 19:32 IST
England's Anthony Watson will miss Saturday's Six Nations clash with Scotland after the winger failed to recover from a calf injury, forwards coach Matt Proudfoot said on Wednesday. Watson was ruled out of their opener against France as England fell to a shock 24-17 defeat in Paris last weekend and the 25-year-old will now miss the Calcutta Cup clash in Edinburgh after suffering a recurrence of the issue.

"We'll give him the opportunity to get over it 100% before we give him the go," Proudfoot told BBC Radio 5 Live. "He won't be available for the weekend." The injury is another blow for coach Eddie Jones who will also be without the services of centre Manu Tuilagi, who injured his groin in the first match and was taken off after 16 minutes.

England are fourth in the standings after the first round of fixtures while Scotland are fifth.

