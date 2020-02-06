Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Esperance to face Zamalek as they chase trio of titles

  Updated: 06-02-2020 00:14 IST
  Created: 06-02-2020 00:14 IST
Defending champions Esperance of Tunisia were drawn against Cairo giants Zamalek in the African Champions League quarter-finals, ensuring the sides will play each other three times over the next month.

They meet on Feb. 14 in Qatar in the African Super Cup after Esperance won last season’s Champions League while the Egyptians were victors in the African Confederation Cup, the secondary continental club competition. Wednesday’s Champions League draw pitted them together again over two legs with Zamalek at home on the last weekend of February and Esperance to host the return on March 6 or 7.

The winners will meet either Raja Casablanca of Morocco or the Congolese TP Mazembe Englebert in the semi-finals in May. Esperance are seeking to become the first club to win the final three years in a row.

In the other half of the draw, record winners Al Ahly of Egypt take on Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa while Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) meet Tunisia’s Etoile Sahel. Last season Sundowns hammered Al Ahly, who have won Africa’s top club competition eight times, 5-1 on aggregate at the same stage of the competition.

For the first time this year, the final will not be played over two legs but will be a single match on May 29. The Confederation of African Football has yet to announce the venue. Draw:

Zanaco (Zambia) v Pyramids (Egypt) Al Nasr (Libya) v Hassania Agadir (Morocco)

Al Masry (Egypt) v RS Berkane (Morocco) Enyimba (Nigeria) v Horoya (Guinea)

The first-leg matches will be played on March 1 with the return fixtures one week later.

