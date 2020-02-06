Left Menu
Steelers GM Colbert signs 1-year contract extension

  • Updated: 06-02-2020 03:21 IST
  • Created: 06-02-2020 02:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Pittsburgh Steelers vice president and general manager Kevin Colbert has signed a one-year contract extension, the club announced Wednesday. Entering his 21st year with the organization, Colbert, 63, is set to remain with the team through the 2021 NFL Draft. Other terms of the deal were not announced.

"I am happy to announce we have extended Kevin Colbert's contract for an additional year," Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement on the team's website. "Kevin continues to play a key role in our success and his dedication to our personnel efforts is unparalleled. We are pleased he will lead those efforts for at least one more year." Colbert, who is in his 10th year as the Steelers GM, said in the statement: "It's hard to quantify how fortunate I am to have been part of this organization for the last 20 years. I look forward to the challenge of getting our team back into playoff contention while never losing sight of our ultimate goal -- winning a Super Bowl."

Since joining the organization as director of football operations in February 2000, the Steelers have won two Super Bowls, three AFC championships and nine division titles.

