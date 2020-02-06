Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blues look to continue home hot streak vs. Jets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 05:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 05:15 IST
Blues look to continue home hot streak vs. Jets
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@StLouisBlues )

The St. Louis Blues will put an 11-game home point streak on the line Thursday night when they finish their regular-season series with the Winnipeg Jets. The defending Stanley Cup champions have claimed 21 of a possible 22 points in their last 11 games (10-0-1) at Enterprise Center and are 18-4-4 there this season. Only the Pittsburgh Penguins (19) have more wins on their home ice.

The Blues enter Wednesday leading the Central Division by seven points over Dallas and also top the Western Conference with 72 points in the battle for home ice in the playoffs. St. Louis also entered Wednesday's action just five points behind the Washington Capitals in the race for the Presidents' Trophy. The Blues bounced back from an ugly 1-4-0 road trip with a 6-3 victory over Carolina on Tuesday night to kick off a three-game homestand that ends with a Saturday night Central showdown with Dallas.

Brayden Schenn had two goals and an assist and Zach Sanford added two goals for the Blues, who bolted out to a 5-1 lead after two periods. "It (was) important," said Blues head coach Craig Berube of starting the homestand with a victory. "First game home after a long road trip is tough sometimes. I liked our energy right away. I thought we were on top of it right away, so it was a good sign."

Sammy Blais, playing just his fourth game after missing 28 contests with a wrist injury, started the scoring with his first goal since Nov. 2 at the 2:44 mark of the first period, and the Blues then blew the game open with four second-period goals. "I just think maybe we play with more urgency and maybe more energy (at home)," Blais said. "I think our crowd all the time is with us (which) is pretty good. ... We'll take this win and focus on the next game."

It was the 19th career three-point game for Schenn. St. Louis has outscored its opponents, 45-22, during its 11-game home point streak. "We played pretty solid from start to finish," said Schenn. "Tonight, obviously a big goal by (Blais) to get us going. We seem to do pretty well when we get the first one and he was able to get an early one for us. Everyone chipped in tonight. It was nice to get two points."

Winnipeg comes in off a 2-1 overtime loss to visiting Nashville on Tuesday night and is just 1-5-1 in its past seven games. However, that one win was over the Blues, 5-2, on Saturday with goaltender Connor Hellebuyck finishing with 38 saves and Jack Roslovic scoring two goals to go along with an assist. "It was a grind," forward Blake Wheeler told NHL.com following the loss to the Predators. "They did a good job of blocking shots. We didn't get anything through. We probably didn't have as much traffic in front of the net as we could have. Just didn't capitalize."

This is the fourth and final regular-season meeting between the two teams. St. Louis won the first two, 5-4 in overtime in Winnipeg and 4-1 at home two nights later in late December. The Jets, currently tied for fourth place in the Central with Nashville and Chicago with 57 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Selfies and polite applause greet acquittal vote at Trump Hotel bar in U.S. capital

A smattering of applause briefly interrupted the chatter in the bar of the Trump International Hotel in Washington when the U.S. Senate voted against the first article of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The outcome had been expe...

UPDATE 4-Breaking with Republicans, Romney votes 'guilty' in Trump impeachment trial

Republican Senator Mitt Romney issued a scathing criticism of Donald Trump on Wednesday as he broke with his party and voted to convict the U.S. president for abuse of power in his impeachment trial. Romney was the only lawmaker to break wi...

FEATURE-Bubbles to campouts: Spaniards fight home evictions as rents skyrocket

By Sophie Davies BARCELONA, Feb 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Cars and buses hurtled by as Zafar stood frozen on the spot, legal documents in hand, glancing anxiously at his apartment block on one of Barcelonas busiest roads.Activists from...

Flames captain Giordano undergoes MRI for injury

Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano underwent an MRI exam on Wednesday, one day after suffering a lower-body injury during a game against the San Jose Sharks. Interim coach Geoff Ward said after Wednesdays practice that the team was sti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020