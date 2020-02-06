Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAI and Hockey India launch high performance centres

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 12:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 11:59 IST
SAI and Hockey India launch high performance centres
Hockey India logo Image Credit: ANI

Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Hockey India on Thursday announced the establishment of the High Performance Centres in seven places across the country to provide state-of-the-art facilities to junior and sub-Junior players. The move was aimed at grooming young talent in view of 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games.

While the National Hockey Academy at Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi, SAI Sundergarh, Odisha, SAI UDMCC, Bhopal, and SAI Bengaluru will be active within the next three months, the remaining three centres will be developed over the next one year. These centers will be closely monitored by Hockey India and its High Performance Director and the programme will also that the athletes are provided with international exposure.

These seven High-Performance Hockey Centres will be set up under the Khelo India scheme and will have expert professional training, utilization of sports science, and education of the youngsters. "Owing to the large hockey-playing population in and around these seven cities and availability of infrastructure, SAI and Hockey India have strategically shortlisted these centers as the first seven High Performance Hockey Centres in the country, and will further be identifying other suitable centers around the country which can be converted into High Performance Centres in the future," a release said.

"The existing SAI Centres and Hockey Academies around India will serve as 'feeder' centers to these new High Performance Hockey Centres, which shall hold 72 men and 72 women hockey players at each location. These young hockey players will be selected from a specific age range of 14 to 24 years in order to ensure that they are developed and prepared in time for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics." The initial seven High Performance Hockey Centres will be established at the following locations:

1. SAI Centre, Bengaluru, Karnataka (South Zone); 2. Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi (North Zone); 3. SAI Sundergarh, Odisha (East Zone); 4. SAI UDMCC, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh (Central Zone).

Followed By: 5. SAI NS NEC, Takyel, Imphal, Manipur (North-East Zone); 6. Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune, Maharashtra (West Zone); 7. SAI Centre, Ranchi and Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium (East Zone II). The SAI Centre Bengaluru will remain as the main site for the senior and junior national teams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

India can no longer wait for problems to remain unsolved:

India can no longer wait for problems to remain unsolvedPM in LS....

Delhi govt's 'free schemes' will continue if AAP voted back to power: Arvind Kejriwal to PTI

Delhi govts free schemes will continue if AAP voted back to power, we will introduce more schemes if needed Arvind Kejriwal to PTI....

China troubled at UK PM Johnson's silence over coronavirus - BBC

China expressed concern to Boris Johnsons father that the British prime minister had not sent a personal message of support to Beijing over the coronavirus outbreak, the BBC reported. The prime ministers father, Stanley Johnson, met Chinese...

Death of infant at Shaheen Bagh protest, if not suicide bomb than what, asserts Giriraj Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that the protest in Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act has become a breeding ground for suicide bombers. The statement from the Union Minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020