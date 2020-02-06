Left Menu
Jofra Archer ruled out of Sri Lanka tour, IPL due to elbow injury

England pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka and the Indian Premier League 2020 season due to stress fracture in his right elbow.

England pacer Jofra Archer (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

England pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka and the Indian Premier League 2020 season due to stress fracture in his right elbow. "Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow yesterday in the UK which confirmed a low grade stress fracture," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

He will now commence an injury rehabilitation programme with the ECB medical team with a view to be ready for the international summer campaign starting in June against the West Indies in a three-match Test series. Archer headed back to Britain from South Africa earlier in a bid to regain full fitness after a sore right elbow saw him miss the final three Tests of England's 3-1 series win over the Proteas.

England are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka to play two-match Test series, commencing from March 19. The 24-year-old seamer was last featured in the first Test against South Africa in December last year. He is part of the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals but now he will not take part in the upcoming 2020 season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

