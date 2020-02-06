10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship quarterfinals result

Sports Authority of India (SAI), Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Hockey Haryana and Hockey Maharashtra won their respective matches to progress to the semifinals of the 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (A Division) here on Thursday. In the first quarterfinal, SAI earned a hard-fought victory against Hockey Madhya Pradesh beating them 3-2 in a shootout after scores were level at 2-2 at the end of regular time. Gayatri Kissan (3') and Dung Dung Betan (59') found the back of the net for SAI, while Narender Kaur (21') and Raju Ranwa (30') scored for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

In the shootout, SAI converted three of their five penalties while Madhya Pradesh managed only two. Simta Minz, Anima Tiru and Sonia scored for Sports Authority of India, while Akansha Singh and Narender Kaur scored for Hockey Madhya Pradesh in the Shootout. In the second quarterfinal, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy edged past Hockey Punjab, defeating them 1-0. The lone goal for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy came from Jyoti Pal (43') in the third quarter.

In the third quarterfinal, Hockey Haryana beat Hockey Odisha 4-2. Haryana took a comfortable 3-0 lead in the first half with goals from Amandeep Kaur (5'), Deepika (9') and Annu (26'). Once Haryana took control of the match, they ensured that they stayed in the lead right till the end of the game. The last goal for Haryana came from Devika Sen (53'). Dipti Lakra (32', 55') scored both the goals for Odisha. In the fourth quarterfinal, Hockey Maharashtra got the better of Hockey Jharkhand, beating them 2-1. Rani Albela Toppo (12') took the lead for Jharkhand in the first quarter. However, Maharashtra bounced back through a brace from Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (30', 52') and booked a place in the semifinals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

