Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boxing-Spurs stadium 'front-runner' for Joshua's next bout: promoter

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 09:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 09:33 IST
Boxing-Spurs stadium 'front-runner' for Joshua's next bout: promoter
Image Credit: Flickr

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua wants his next fight to be in London in June and Tottenham Hotspur's 62,000-seater stadium is the most likely venue, promoter Eddie Hearn said. Briton Joshua, 30, defeated Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr in a December rematch in Saudi Arabia to win back his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles.

Reports in British media say Joshua is close to agreeing a deal to face Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev, the IBF's mandatory challenger. "He (Joshua) wants to fight in London in June. We're on the verge of making that happen now," Hearn told Sky Sports. "Spurs is the front-runner and that's what he's asked me to do. We'll be delivering that for him.

"We've had offers in from the Far East, Middle East, Africa, America, Turkey. "He's made it very clear to me, 'I want to come home. I want to box in London next. I've been to Madison Square Garden, I've been to Saudi Arabia, bring me home. Forget the other offers.'"

Joshua last fought in London in September 2018 when he beat Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Surging Predators hold off Flames

Kyle Turris and Mikael Granlund each had a goal and an assist, and Juuse Saros finished with 37 saves to lead the visiting Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. Dante Fabbro also scored a goal for N...

Women's Triangular T20 series: India struggle to 123-6 against England

Opener Smriti Mandhana top-scored with a 40-ball 45 as India struggled to 123 for six against England in the fourth T20 of the womens triangular series here on Friday. Mandhana smashed seven fours and one maximum blow for a six after openin...

Goa Archbishop gets invite for RSS event

The RSS has invited Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Rev Filipe Neri Ferrao, to a lecture and interaction with intellectuals on the Sanghs concept of India to be held near here. RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi will address a gather...

Nritya Gopal Das 'upset' over not being included in trust, BJP rushes leaders to pacify him

Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has indicated that he was upset with not being appointed to the trust charged with building the temple, prompting the BJP to rush in three leaders to pacify him. The BJP top brass in Lu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020