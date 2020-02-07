Pakistan send Bangladesh in to bat in first Test

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali won the toss and sent Bangladesh in to bat in the first Test in Rawalpindi on Friday. Pakistan opted for the same team that won the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi in December last year, playing with three fast bowlers and a lone spinner in Yasir Shah.

Bangladesh handed a Test debut to 21-year-old opener Saif Hassan and also included three pacers as well as a spinner in Taijul Islam. After this Test, Bangladesh will head home and return for a one-day international (April 3) and second Test (April 5-9) -- both in Karachi.

Teams: Pakistan: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Yasir Shah

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Abu Jayed, Rubel Hossain Umpires: Nigel Llong (ENG) and Chris Gaffney (NZL) TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA) Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).

