Fry Nakuru top seeds for opening of KRU Women's Festival

Top Fry Nakuru are top seeds for the opening round of the 2020 KRU (KRU.co.ke) Women's Festival which gets underway at the Kenyatta University on Sunday 9 February 2020.

The Wanyoress will play out of Pool A alongside Shamas Rugby Foundation and Kisumu Dolphins.

StanChart Impala Saracens are in Pool B where they will face Northern Suburbs and COMRAS while Homeboyz, Stanbic Mwamba and hosts Blad Babes make up Pool C.

Upon completion of pool play, all teams will be ranked based on their performance. The top four teams will advance to the Cup semifinals while the other five will face off in the 5th place and 7th place ranking matches.

