Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIH Hockey Pro League: India confident ahead of Belgium clash

The Indian Men's Hockey team got off to a stupendous start in the FIH Hockey Pro League after defeating the Netherlands in both their matches last month.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 21:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 21:33 IST
FIH Hockey Pro League: India confident ahead of Belgium clash
India captain Manpreet Singh. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Men's Hockey team got off to a stupendous start in the FIH Hockey Pro League after defeating the Netherlands in both their matches last month. The world number five team will certainly look to continue their form when they face the world number one side Belgium in the FIH Hockey Pro League on February 8 and February 9 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Belgium are currently at the top of the league table with eleven points. They have won all of their four matches, defeating Australia and New Zealand (two matches each), away from home. However, India will gain confidence from the fact that they beat Belgium at their own backyard last year. India triumphed in all five matches (three against Belgium and two against Spain) during their tour of Belgium in September 2019. Speaking ahead of the match, India captain Manpreet Singh said that the team looks at the FIH Hockey Pro League as a good opportunity to become a better side.

"All the teams which are playing in the FIH Hockey Pro League will play in the Olympics as well. So, we have a good opportunity to find out which areas we should work on during this tournament and get better as a team before the Olympics. The youngsters also have a good chance to showcase their skills in this competition," said Manpreet. The Indian chief coach Graham Reid expressed that the side has carried out excellent preparations for the matches against Belgium.

"We are ready to go. We have been training for the last two weeks. So it's been really good preparation for the matches against Belgium. What's important is for us is that we need to perform at our best. We will be going for the win. We are not going to focus much on our opponents but will focus on what we need to do. The players are very clear about what is required of them. We can't change the way our opponents play, but we can change the way we play," said Reid. The Belgium captain Thomas Briels said that the two matches against India are very crucial for them.

"We want to win the FIH Hockey Pro League trophy and we have our eyes on the Olympic Games as well. We are the World No.1 side and every game counts. On the other hand, we want to develop as a team and try new tactics. We want to learn from other countries. But while doing it, we also want to win the matches. The FIH Hockey Pro League is a really nice tournament. We lost the Final last year so we are really keen to win it this year. The two games this weekend are going to be crucial," said Briels. Belgium chief Coach Shane McLeod expressed that the World Champions are looking forward to two top games against India.

India will take on Belgium on February 8 and 9 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-British shares trip up after four-day rally; Hargreaves slips

British stocks fell on Friday after four straight sessions of gains, as dealers locked in profits amid nagging worries over the coronavirus, and investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown slid following a discounted share sale by its largest i...

Refrain from statements like 'danda', talk about 'kalam' instead, says RJD's Tejashwi Yadav

Responding to Rahul Gandhis danda jibe against Prime Minister Modi, Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said one should refrain from making statements such as danda and lathi and instead talk about kalam pen. We should...

UPDATE 1-IMF to replace Lipton as first deputy managing director

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday made her first major personnel move since taking over the institution last October, announcing that her top deputy, David Lipton, will leave at the end of February...

French soldiers kill more than 30 Islamist militants in Mali - army

French soldiers killed more than 30 Islamist militants in Mali in three operations on Thursday and Friday, Frances army said.The operations targeted al Qaeda and Islamic State-linked groups, the army added in a statement....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020