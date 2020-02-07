Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Osaka suffers woeful Fed Cup return

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 23:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 23:21 IST
Tennis-Osaka suffers woeful Fed Cup return
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Naomi Osaka's return to Japan's Fed Cup team after a year's absence turned sour on Friday as the world number 10 suffered a thrashing at the hands of Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo. The two-time Grand Slam champion was expected to give Japan a huge boost in their bid to overcome five-time champions Spain at the La Manga Club near Murcia but lost 6-0 6-3.

Osaka, whose Australian Open title defense was ended by 15-year-old Coco Gauff, racked up 50 unforced errors in a torrid display against the world number 78. Carla Suarez Navarro, playing in her last home tie for Spain, then beat Misaki Doi 6-3 6-4 to put Spain 2-0 ahead going into Saturday's reverse singles.

Spain needs to win just one of Saturday's three rubbers to book their place in the inaugural Fed Cup Finals featuring 12 nations in Budapest in April. Holders France, runners-up Australia, wildcards the Czech Republic and hosts Hungary will definitely be involved in the revamped event, leaving eight others to book their places in this weekend's qualifiers.

Switzerland also moved 2-0 ahead in their tie against a much-weakened Canada side in Biel. Jil Teichmann battled past teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez before Belinda Bencic beat Gabriela Dabrowski who was a late replacement for Eugenie Bouchard who pulled out with injury.

Canada was also unable to call upon U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu for Friday's singles. The Netherlands and Belarus were locked at 1-1 with Aryna Sabalenka leveling the tie after Kiki Bertens had put the Dutch ahead with victory over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Slovakia led Britain 1-0 in Bratislava, while four-time winners Russia were 1-0 ahead against Romania in Cluj. Later the United States, who have won a record 18 Fed Cup titles, attempt to book their place in Budapest as they begin their tie against Latvia.

Newly-crowned Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin leads the team, with Serena Williams relegated to second singles spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

BHEL, BEL sign pact to develop products for defense, non-defense applications

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Pimco ex-CEO sentenced to prison in U.S. college admissions scam - prosecutor

The former head of asset management firm Pimco was sentenced on Friday to nine months in prison for his part in a scheme in which privileged parents paid bribes to get their children into U.S. colleges, federal prosecutors said. Douglas Hod...

Olympics-Wrestler Fransson axed from Swedish Olympic team after failing drugs test

Freestyle wrestler Jenny Fransson, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Games, has been dropped from the Swedish team for the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for the banned steroid methyltestosterone, the countrys Olympic committee SOC ...

Browns hire Woods as defensive coordinator

The Cleveland Browns officially hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive backsrun-game coordinator Joe Woods as defensive coordinator on Friday. Woods was reportedly the favorite for the job for weeks, but he did not want to turn his focu...

US STOCKS-Wall St pulls back from record highs after four-day rally

Wall Street pulled back from record levels on Friday after a four-day rally, as investors digested a report that showed strength in the U.S. labor market, while keeping a close eye on developments surrounding the coronavirus epidemic. Nonfa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020