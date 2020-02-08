Left Menu
OF Pederson loses arbitration case, will make $7.75M

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 03:57 IST
  • Created: 08-02-2020 03:51 IST
Outfielder Joc Pederson lost his arbitration case and will make $7.75 million in 2020, according to multiple reports on Friday. Pederson requested $9.5 million, but arbitrators Elizabeth Neumeier, Walt De Treux and Howard Edelman ruled against the 27-year-old.

Pederson was reportedly traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, but neither team has announced the deal. Reports had infielder Luis Rengifo going from the Angels to the Dodgers. Pederson set career highs last season with a .249 average, 36 homers, and 74 RBIs in 149 games.

In five-plus seasons, Pederson has 123 homers and 287 RBIs in 705 games. He has a .233 career batting average. Teams are 3-0 in arbitration cases this year. Atlanta Braves pitcher Shane Greene and Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios previously lost their cases.

