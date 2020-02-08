Sports Schedule for Saturday, February 8

CRICKET *Report of second ODI between India and New Zealand at Auckland.

*Day 2 report of 2nd unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A at Lincoln. *Other stories related to India and international cricket.

FOOTBALL

*Report of ISL match between ATK and Odisha. *Preview of ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC.

*Report of I-League match between NEROCA and TRAU. *Report of I-League match between Gokulam and Real Kashmir.

*Preview of I-League match between Mohun Bagan and Minerva. *Preview of I-League match between Churchill Brothers and Chennai City.

BADMINTON *Report of second semifinal between Bengaluru Raptors and Pune 7 Aces in Premier Badminton League.

TENNIS

*Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.