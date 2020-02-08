Sports Schedule
Sports Schedule for Saturday, February 8
CRICKET *Report of second ODI between India and New Zealand at Auckland.
*Day 2 report of 2nd unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A at Lincoln. *Other stories related to India and international cricket.
FOOTBALL
*Report of ISL match between ATK and Odisha. *Preview of ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC.
*Report of I-League match between NEROCA and TRAU. *Report of I-League match between Gokulam and Real Kashmir.
*Preview of I-League match between Mohun Bagan and Minerva. *Preview of I-League match between Churchill Brothers and Chennai City.
BADMINTON *Report of second semifinal between Bengaluru Raptors and Pune 7 Aces in Premier Badminton League.
TENNIS
*Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune.
