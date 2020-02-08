Left Menu
Development News Edition

Melanie Jones to officiate in Bushfire Bash

Former Australia women's cricketer Melanie Jones will essay the role of an umpire in the upcoming Bushfire Cricket Bash.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 08:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 08:17 IST
Melanie Jones to officiate in Bushfire Bash
Melanie Jones (left) (Photo/ Cricket Australia Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former Australia women's cricketer Melanie Jones will essay the role of an umpire in the upcoming Bushfire Cricket Bash. Jones confirmed the news on Twitter on Saturday and wrote: "It's official. I'm umpiring the Big Appeal Bushfire Cricket Bash tomorrow. Who will I need protection from? Who can I give the Greg Davidson, out/not out nose scratch signal to and who will I send packing".

Bushfire Bash was originally slated to be played at Sydney today but weather forecast prompted Cricket Australia to reschedule the game to ensure the best possible pitch and outfield conditions for the final of Big Bash League. It will be now played on Sunday, February 9 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

The match will be played to raise funds and all match profits will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. It will be played between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI. Ponting XI: Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting (c), Elyse Villani, Brian Lara, Phoebe Litchfield, Brad Haddin (wk), Brett Lee, Wasim Akram, Dan Christian, Luke Hodge. Coach: Sachin Tendulkar

Gilchrist XI: Adam Gilchrist (c & wk), Shane Watson, Brad Hodge, Yuvraj Singh, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Courtney Walsh, Nick Riewoldt, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed (one more to be announced). Coach: Tim Paine The Bushfire Bash exhibition match will be a 10-overs-per-side contest, with a five-over Powerplay, no bowling restrictions, and batters unable to get out from the first ball they face.

Bowlers will not have over limits, fielders can sub on and off as it suits, while captains will have the ability to sub batters in and out during an innings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Nasir Jamshed sentenced to 17 months in jail after admitting to PSL bribery charges

Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been sentenced to 17 months in jail for his role in the spot-fixing scandal in which he conspired to bribe fellow cricketers in the Pakistan Super League PSL. The 33-year-old, who was arrested along...

15 Kerala students stranded in China's Hubei reach Kochi

Fifteen students from the state who were stranded in Hubei province of China following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus have landed at the Cochin International Airport Limited and underwent a thermal screening for the infection, airpo...

Multiple software errors doomed Boeing crew capsule test

Washington, Feb 8 AFP Multiple software issues and a poor radio link doomed a test flight of Boeings crew capsule late last year, NASA said Friday, revealing for the first time a glitch that could have destroyed the spaceship on its re-entr...

Basic duty of every citizen to vote, says EAM Jaishankar after voting for Delhi polls

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was among the first voters to arrive at the polling station and exercise their democratic franchise for the assembly elections. Jaishankar cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020