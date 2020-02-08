Cricket-Taylor holds together NZ innings of 273-8 v India

Ross Taylor scored his 51st one-day international half-century as he led New Zealand to 273-8 in the second game of their three-match series against India at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday. Taylor, who scored his 21st century in the four-wicket win in the first game in Hamilton on Wednesday, scored 73 not out and held together New Zealand's batting at the tail of the innings with debutant Kyle Jamieson.

The pace bowler scored 25 not out in an unbroken ninth-wicket partnership of 76 runs with Taylor. New Zealand, however, only had themselves to blame from not posting a much larger total on the batsman-friendly park.

The run out of Martin Guptill for 79 when he attempted a quick single while batting with Taylor halted New Zealand's momentum and they slumped from 157-2 in the 30th over to 197-8 in the 42nd. Jimmy Neesham was also run out for three when attempting a quick single with Taylor, while Colin de Grandhomme and Tim Southee hit the ball straight to fielders in the deep.

The third game is in Mt. Maunganui on Tuesday.

