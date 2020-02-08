Chauhan, Gulia win silver medals as Indian boxers bag 5 medals in Hungary

President's Cup silver medallist Gaurav Chauhan (91kg) and former youth world champion Jyoti Gulia (51kg) claimed a silver each as India finished their campaign with five medals at the 64th Bocskai Memorial tournament at Debrecen in Hungary. Chauhan, a South Asian Games gold medallist, went down fighting against Kazakhstan's Aibek Oralbay in the final after getting a walkover in the semi-finals. Chauhan lost his bout 0-4 in a unanimous verdict.

Gulia (51kg) also settled for a silver after she lost a hard-fought final 2-3 to Russia's Soluianova Svetlana. Gulia earlier made it to final after defeating Canada's Mandy Bujold in the semi-finals with a unanimous verdict. Two other Indian pugilists, Manisha (57kg) and PL Prasad (52kg) also clinched silver medals at the championships.

While Asian Championships bronze medallist Manisha lost her final bout against World Boxing Championships silver medallist, Russia's Liudmila Vorontsova, Prasad was beaten by Kazakhstan's Makhmud Sabyrkhan. Sachin settled for a bronze medal in the 57kg category at the championships.

