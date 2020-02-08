Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-New signing Ighalo to miss Man Utd's Spain training camp

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 17:19 IST
Soccer-New signing Ighalo to miss Man Utd's Spain training camp

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo, who joined the club on loan from China's Shanghai Shenhua, will miss a training camp in Spain as he may not clear UK immigration on their return should border restrictions tighten due to the coronavirus epidemic. Over 700 people have died in mainland China due to the flu-like virus after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last year and it has also shut down Chinese cities and forced thousands more into quarantine around the world.

More than two dozen airlines have suspended or restricted flights to China and at least 17 countries have imposed travel restrictions on people coming from the country. "Odion will stay in Manchester because he arrived from China in the last 14 days," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was quoted as saying on the club's website https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/Man-Utd-squad-update-ahead-of-February-training-camp-in-Spain?utm_campaign=ManUtd&utm_medium=post&utm_source=twitter on Saturday.

"Because of the situation in China, we're not sure if he'd be allowed back into England if he leaves the country again, so he's staying, working with a personal coach, individual programme and his family then can settle in England. "Of course, he might have liked to come with the players and got to know them but the risk (of potential border restrictions tightening), we don't want to take that."

The 30-year-old Ighalo, a boyhood United fan, said he had agreed to take a pay cut to ensure his move to Old Trafford until the end of the season went through on transfer deadline day last month. United, who are currently on a winter break, travel to Spain on Saturday to prepare for their next Premier League match at Chelsea on Feb. 17.

Midfielder Scott McTominay (knee) and defender Axel Tuanzebe (thigh), who have not played since December, will join the rest of the squad as they continue their recovery. Record signing Paul Pogba remains sidelined following ankle surgery while striker Marcus Rashford is nursing a stress fracture in his back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

17 IP address-owners booked for uploading child porn clips

A case has been registered against owners of 17 Internet Protocol IP addresses from where child pornographic videos were allegedly uploaded on a popular social media platform in Maharashtras Palghar district between April 23 and May 8 last ...

Microscopic organisms discovered in 'flammable ice'

A group of researchers studying flammable ice or methane hydrate in the cold and dark depths of the Sea of Japan has found microscopic creatures flourishing amidst living conditions that are immensely inhospitable for harbouring life. Metha...

Sydney Sixers win Big Bash final, piling misery on Stars

Eds Adds details, quotes Sydney, Feb 8 AFP The Sydney Sixers were crowned Big Bash League champions for a second time Saturday after the Melbourne Stars fell short during the run-chase in a rain-affected match that capped a near two-month c...

Centre will help seafood sector make India no. 1 exporter:

The Union government on Satruday said it would help the seafood sector in all possible ways to make India number one exporter by working together with all stakeholders, including the states and the Marine Products Export Development Authori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020