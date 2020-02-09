Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

French ice sports federation president Didier Gailhaguet resigned from his position on Saturday amid the sexual abuse scandal in figure skating.

SOCCER-CONCACAF-WOMEN-OLYMPICS U.S., Canada women secure 2020 Olympics berths with wins

(Reuters) - Sam Mewis scored a pair of goals to help lead a dominant United States to a 4-0 rout over Mexico, clinching a spot in the 2020 Olympics on Friday.FIFA’s No. 1 ranked women’s team, the U.S. played up to their lofty status as they blasted Mexico in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying championship.The U.S. advanced to Sunday’s final against Canada, also Tokyo-bound after defeating Costa Rica 1-0 in a tight match earlier in the day. TENNIS-MONTPELLIER

Monfils to meet Pospisil in Montpellier final (Reuters) - Top seed Gael Monfils beat Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic 7-6(4) 6-2 on Saturday to set up a final showdown with Vasek Pospisil at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier.

UPCOMING SPORTS

TENNIS-FEDCUP/ Tennis-Fed Cup qualifiers

We wrapup the eight qualification ties that will decide which teams contest the April finals 8 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-HEL-JUV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Verona v Juventus

Verona host Juventus in a Serie A match. 8 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-GCF/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Granada

Atletico Madrid host Granada in La Liga. 8 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

FIGURESKATING-FOURCONTINENTS/ (PIX) Four Continents Figure Skating Championships

Seoul, South Korea hosts the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships. 11:30 Men’s Single Free Skating 9 Feb 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

TENNIS-MONTPELLIER/ Tennis - ATP 250 - Open Sud de France

Montpellier hosts an ATP 250 tournament. 9 Feb

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - Vic Open

Day four of the Vic Open at the 13th Beach GC in Geelong, Australia. 9 Feb

GOLF-PROAM/ Golf - PGA Tour - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am fourth round

Coverage of fourth round from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California. 9 Feb

CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket - South Africa v England - Third ODI

South Africa host World Cup winners England in the last of the one day international series at The Wanderers in Johannesburg 9 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-BOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v AFC Bournemouth

9 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-LEC/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Lecce Napoli host Lecce in a Serie A match.

9 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-FRA-ITA/ (PIX)

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v Italy France face Italy in the Six Nations

9 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-OSA-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Osasuna v Real Madrid Osasuna host Real Madrid in La Liga

9 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v West Ham United Manchester City face West Ham United in the Premier League.

9 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig Bayern Munich play RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

9 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-PRM-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Parma v Lazio Parma host Lazio in a Serie A match.

9 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

UPDATE 2-Athletics-Sweden's Duplantis soars 6.17m to break pole vault world record

World silver medallist Mondo Duplantis realised a lifetime dream when he broke the pole vault world record on Saturday by soaring 6.17 metres on his second attempt at a World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting in Torun in Poland.American-born Sw...

Two casualties brought out of Thai mall after shooting - witness

Two casualties were brought out of a Thai shopping mall early on Sunday after security forces stormed in to rescue trapped people and hunt down a soldier on a shooting rampage, a Reuters witness said.They were brought out after repeated bur...

UPDATE 3-U.S., Afghan forces come under fire in eastern Afghanistan -U.S. official

U.S. and Afghan forces came under attack in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, officials said in Kabul as they launched investigations into whether the attackers were Afghan service members or wearing Afghan uniforms, what is known as an insi...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Switzerland, Spain and Russia through to Fed Cup Finals

Canadian teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez caused a huge shock in the Fed Cup qualifiers on Saturday when she beat Swiss world number five Belinda Bencic in Biel but it proved in vain as Switzerland progressed to Aprils finals. Spain, Belgium...
