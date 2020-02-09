REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET
French ice sports federation president Didier Gailhaguet resigned from his position on Saturday amid the sexual abuse scandal in figure skating.
SOCCER-CONCACAF-WOMEN-OLYMPICS U.S., Canada women secure 2020 Olympics berths with wins
(Reuters) - Sam Mewis scored a pair of goals to help lead a dominant United States to a 4-0 rout over Mexico, clinching a spot in the 2020 Olympics on Friday.FIFA’s No. 1 ranked women’s team, the U.S. played up to their lofty status as they blasted Mexico in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying championship.The U.S. advanced to Sunday’s final against Canada, also Tokyo-bound after defeating Costa Rica 1-0 in a tight match earlier in the day. TENNIS-MONTPELLIER
Monfils to meet Pospisil in Montpellier final (Reuters) - Top seed Gael Monfils beat Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic 7-6(4) 6-2 on Saturday to set up a final showdown with Vasek Pospisil at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier.
UPCOMING SPORTS
TENNIS-FEDCUP/ Tennis-Fed Cup qualifiers
We wrapup the eight qualification ties that will decide which teams contest the April finals 8 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-HEL-JUV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Verona v Juventus
Verona host Juventus in a Serie A match. 8 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-GCF/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Granada
Atletico Madrid host Granada in La Liga. 8 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
FIGURESKATING-FOURCONTINENTS/ (PIX) Four Continents Figure Skating Championships
Seoul, South Korea hosts the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships. 11:30 Men’s Single Free Skating 9 Feb 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT
TENNIS-MONTPELLIER/ Tennis - ATP 250 - Open Sud de France
Montpellier hosts an ATP 250 tournament. 9 Feb
GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - Vic Open
Day four of the Vic Open at the 13th Beach GC in Geelong, Australia. 9 Feb
GOLF-PROAM/ Golf - PGA Tour - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am fourth round
Coverage of fourth round from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California. 9 Feb
CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket - South Africa v England - Third ODI
South Africa host World Cup winners England in the last of the one day international series at The Wanderers in Johannesburg 9 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-BOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v AFC Bournemouth
9 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-LEC/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Lecce Napoli host Lecce in a Serie A match.
9 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-FRA-ITA/ (PIX)
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v Italy France face Italy in the Six Nations
9 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-OSA-MAD/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Osasuna v Real Madrid Osasuna host Real Madrid in La Liga
9 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-WHU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v West Ham United Manchester City face West Ham United in the Premier League.
9 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig Bayern Munich play RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.
9 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-PRM-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Parma v Lazio Parma host Lazio in a Serie A match.
9 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
