Athletics-Sweden's Duplantis soars 6.17m to break pole vault world record

World silver medallist Mondo Duplantis broke the pole vault world record on Saturday when the American-born Swede soared 6.17 meters on his second attempt at a World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting in Torun in Poland.

Duplantis broke Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie's record of 6.16 meters set in February 2014 in Donetsk, Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.