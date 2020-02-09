Soccer-Storm Ciara forces cancellation of all WSL games

High winds and rain caused by Storm Ciara forced the cancellation of all Sunday's games in England's FA Women's Super League (FAWSL), including the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal announced the postponement of the match on their website on Sunday morning, and the FAWSL later confirmed that all games had been called off due to the bad weather.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.