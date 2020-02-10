Left Menu
Development News Edition

HSBC Women's golf in Singapore cancelled because of coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 09:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 09:10 IST
HSBC Women's golf in Singapore cancelled because of coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Golf's HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore later this month was cancelled Monday as was next week's LPGA Thailand tournament, meaning the US women's Tour has now lost all three of their lucrative early-season events in Asia. The World Championship, won last year by world number two Park Sung-hyun at Sentosa Golf Club, is one of the most prestigious on the US LPGA Tour outside the majors and this year's entries had included all of the world's top 20 players. It had been scheduled to tee off on February 27.

The Tour had already announced 10 days ago the cancelation of the Blue Bay LPGA from March 5-8 on the southern Chinese island of Hainan. "Due to the continued health concerns and recent advisories in some Asian countries that large-scale events should be cancelled or postponed as a result of the coronavirus, the LPGA and its partners have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Honda LPGA Thailand and the 2020 HSBC Women's World Championship," an LPGA Tour statement said.

Sixty-six players would have played in the tournament from February 27 to March 1 including world number one Ko Jin-young of South Korea, defending champion and compatriot Park and third-ranked Nelly Korda of the US. Players are currently in Australia where the tour's Australian Open begins in Adelaide on Thursday after the conclusion of the Vic Open in Geelong on Sunday.

"The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone working on the event is always our highest priority. While we are disappointed that these tournaments will not take place this season, we look forward to returning to Asia soon," said the statement. Singapore stepped up its disease alert level to the second-highest level on its four-point system on Friday.

Under the upgraded alert, event organisers are advised to cancel or defer non-essential large-scale events. Singapore had already barred the entry of travellers who had been to China recently from entering or transiting through its territory to counter the spread of the virus.

The city-state also suspended the issuance of visas for Chinese passport holders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

Health News Roundup: Chinese cities into ghost towns; Fear can be more harmful than coronavirus and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

South Korean film "Parasite" wins best picture Oscar at 92nd Academy Awards

South Korean film Parasite wins best picture Oscar at 92nd Academy Awards....

FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2020 Academy Awards

The Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood. Following is a list of winners in key categoriesBest Picture Parasite NeonBest Actor Joaquin Phoenix - JokerBest Actress Ren...

Shesterkin's 42 saves lead Rangers past Kings

Rookie Igor Shesterkin made 42 saves as the host New York Rangers scored three times in the third period in a 4-1 victory over the struggling Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night. Shesterkin, who improved to 5-1 since making his NHL debut on J...

10-year-old boy sodomised by youth in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomized by a youth from his village in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday under Bhopa police station, they said.According to a complaint lodged b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020