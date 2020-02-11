Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Genge seizing the moment in sport that saved him

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 00:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 00:37 IST
Rugby-Genge seizing the moment in sport that saved him

Ellis Genge is probably one of the few people who will look back on Saturday's sodden Calcutta Cup match with any fondness after his late try helped secure England's 13-6 win over Scotland and his post-match interview earned further rave reviews. "I think we shut the critics up. You lose a game and suddenly you can't play rugby any more," he said, dismissing the "sausages who say what comes into their head."

"We go and win in Scotland in the rain and now everyone is singing our praises," said the 24-year-old loosehead, happily clutching a beer, who then ridiculed those calling for the head of Eddie Jones. Genge is no stranger to speaking his mind, and his rise to the international rugby scene from a childhood growing up on a council estate in inner-city Bristol marks him out from his team mates.

"As soon as I started playing rugby, it dawned on me quickly that I had a very different upbringing to my team mates," he told Reuters in his role as an ambassador for Land Rover last month. "Rugby is a posh sport. Crime and gangs were very normal for the people I grew up with and I learned a lot about myself at a young age."

Genge added he might have ended up in prison like some of the people he grew up with and emphasised his point by showing a text message from a former teacher, revealing that an old school friend had just been convicted for murder. The Leicester Tigers player credits his close friends and family for keeping him out of any serious trouble, while England coach Jones has tried to harness his talent.

"You can tame a horse, but it's pretty hard to put wildness into a horse," Jones said of Genge after the win over Scotland. "I don't think he's ever tamed but he knows which direction to go in and he knows when to go with the pack now." GROWING UP QUICKLY

Genge was sent to Hartpury College to develop his skills and pursue his rugby career, before being signed by Bristol Academy at the age of 18 and represented England in age-group internationals. "So I missed that 16-18-year-old period where a lot of the teenagers get into trouble," he said. "Going away at 16 meant I had to grow up quite quickly and look after myself.

"It was a real eye opener for me, to see all my friends back at home still getting into serious trouble while I was at college. I realised I was definitely in the right place, didn't go back at weekends, and when I worked out I could make a career from it, I really knuckled down." Genge made his international debut four years ago but has remained a peripheral figure, usually appearing off the bench or starting in "secondary" matches, with Mako Vunipola preferred at loosehead.

When Joe Marler retired from internationals his prospects improved. However, Marler came back for the World Cup, leading to Genge making only a couple of replacement appearances in Japan. He came off the bench against France in the Six Nations opener and again, with match-winning impact, in Scotland on Saturday.

Genge remains, however, committed to giving back outside of the sport. He spent time before Christmas volunteering at a children's hospital and a charity kitchen in Bristol, handing out food and gifts to disadvantaged people. He also works to raise awareness of dyspraxia, a condition that affects movement and co-ordination. "I definitely noticed people turn up their noses at me early on and that made me want to prove everyone wrong," Genge said.

"I now like the role I play as someone people can relate to, people who might not be from the more 'traditional rugby' background and have experienced a similar childhood to my own." (Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-EXCLUSIVE-Top lithium miner seeks to monitor water scarcity in parched Chile salt flat

With residents and courts ringing the alarm about depleted water supplies in Chiles Atacama salt flat, the worlds top lithium miner Albemarle quietly filed a proposal in December for a network to monitor flows beneath the parched desert flo...

UPDATE 1-Wind rips roof off in Polish ski resort, killing mother and two daughters

A woman of 52 and her two daughters aged 15 and 21 were killed on Monday in Bukowina Tatrzanska, a ski resort in southern Poland, when high winds tore the roof off a ski rental shop.The mother and her 15-year-old daughter died at the scene,...

Suspended Browns DE Garrett meets with Goodell

Suspended Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in New York on Monday to discuss his reinstatement. There is no timetable for an announcement from Goodells office.Garrett was suspended indefini...

Olympics-James headlines All-Star pool for Olympic selection

Three-time medallist LeBron James headlines an all-star pool of players available for selection for the U.S. squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, USA Basketball announced on Monday. The list of 44 finalists includes nine members of the gold m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020