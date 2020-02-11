Left Menu
Athletics RHP Mengden undergoes elbow surgery

  Updated: 11-02-2020 05:30 IST
  • Created: 11-02-2020 05:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Athletics)

Oakland Athletics right-hander Daniel Mengden underwent arthroscopic surgery on his pitching elbow on Monday, the team announced. The Athletics said Mengden had a small spur shaved off during the procedure performed in Arlington, Texas. A recovery timetable wasn't immediately released. He is out of minor league options and the team said in its statement "his tenure with Oakland could hinge on his recovery."

The 26-year-old Mengden went 5-2 with a 4.83 ERA in 13 games (nine starts) for Oakland last season. He also made 13 appearances (10 starts) for Triple-A Las Vegas and went 4-3 with a 4.22 ERA. Mengden is 17-19 with a 4.68 ERA in 56 appearances (47 starts) in parts of four seasons with the Athletics.

