Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Surprised Warner completes rehabilitation with top award

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 07:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 07:52 IST
Cricket-Surprised Warner completes rehabilitation with top award
Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketcomau)

David Warner completed his rehabilitation after serving a ball-tampering ban when he was named his country's top cricketer for the third time at the Australian Cricket Awards despite a poor showing in last year's Ashes series. The lefthanded opening batsmen pipped former captain Steve Smith, who also served a one-year ban for his part in the ball-tampering scandal, by one vote at the ceremony in Melbourne on Monday night.

Warner scored 647 runs at an average of 71.88 at the 50-overs World Cup and 786 at 131 in five tests over the domestic summer but admitted thinking that his 95 runs in 10 innings in the Ashes series would rule him out of a third medal. "I had an absolutely horrendous Ashes. I didn't really think I was a chance," said the 33-year-old, who also won the prize in 2016 and 2017.

"I'm just extremely grateful to be accepted back by Cricket Australia and my peers and also be accepted by the fans. "I had mixed emotions of how I was going to be received back here at home ... but standing here today I'm just really proud to have that opportunity again."

A little under two years ago, Warner's career was in tatters when he returned from South Africa to issue a tearful apology for his part in the Newlands ball-tampering affair and said he was resigned to never playing for Australia again. Australia's struggles while he and Smith were serving their bans, however, meant the duo were rushed back into the side for last year's World Cup and the Ashes series that followed.

Former test vice captain and Twenty20 skipper Warner is still banned from holding a leadership position in the international set-up but will be with the squad when Australia return to South Africa for a one-day series this month. "I don't need to hide away from the fact that it's not going to be nice," Warner told Fox Sports TV on Tuesday when asked about the reception he was likely to receive from fans in South Africa.

"We always prepare to cop some banter here and there. But we'll just go out there and score as many runs as we can for the team. We'll put a smile on our face, walk across the line and represent our country." The women's prize, the Belinda Clark award, went to World Cricketer of the Year Ellyse Perry, also for the third time.

"I'm incredibly flattered," Perry, who is preparing for the Twenty20 World Cup which kicks off in Australia next week. "You look at the contributions across the squad in the last 12 months, it's been incredible from so many players."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-China reports record daily virus death toll, but new cases fall

The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in mainland China soared past 1,000 on Tuesday with a record daily rise in fatalities, although the number of new confirmed cases fell.Another 108 new coronavirus deaths were reported, a daily re...

UPDATE 4-Coronavirus prompts Sony, NTT and Intel to join Barcelona congress exodus

Japanese wireless carrier NTT Docomo, Sony Corp and California-based chip giant Intel Corp pulled out of the Mobile World Congress MWC in Barcelona on Monday because of the coronavirus outbreak. Amazon, South Koreas LG Electronics, Swedish ...

Warner takes step to cricket redemption with top Australia honour

David Warners bid to redeem himself after a damaging ball-tampering scandal has taken another step forward with the opening batsman winning Australias highest cricketing honour. The divisive 33-year-old has been awarded the Allan Border Med...

Pele is depressed, embarrassed due to poor health, confirms his son

Brazilian football legend Pele is depressed and also feels embarrassed to leave the house due to poor health, as per his son Edinho. The 79-year-olds recent public appearances have been in a wheelchair and his son has said that Pele is hesi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020