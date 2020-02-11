Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI
New Zealand Innings: Martin Guptill b Chahal 66
Henry Nicholls c Rahul b Thakur 80 Kane Williamson c Agarwal b Chahal 22
Ross Taylor c Kohli b Jadeja 12 Tom Latham not out 32
Jimmy Neesham c Kohli b Chahal 19 Colin de Grandhomme not out 54
Extras: (B-1, LB-2, NB-2, W-6) 11 Total: (for 5 wickets in 47 overs) 296
Fall of wickets: 1-106, 2-159, 3-186, 4-189, 5-220 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 9.6-0-50-0, Navdeep Saini 8-0-68-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 10-1-47-3, Shardul Thakur 9-0-83-1, Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-45-1.
