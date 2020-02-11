Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIFF discusses corporate teams' inclusion in I-League, reduces number of registered players to 30

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 17:48 IST
AIFF discusses corporate teams' inclusion in I-League, reduces number of registered players to 30

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday explored the possibility of including corporate teams from the next I-League season, while reducing the number of registered players in a side from 35 to 30. A proposal to promote two teams from the 2nd Division to the I-League was also discussed during its League Committee meeting here.

It was also decided that the maximum number of players that can be registered by a club in the I-League will be reduced from 35 to 30, which includes having a minimum of five U-22 players. "For the upcoming season of the I-League, the possibility of including corporate teams through a bidding process was discussed. It was also discussed to include corporate teams through a bidding process in the Hero 2nd Division League," the AIFF said in a release.

A decision regarding the same will be taken at the end of the season, keeping in view the requirements of teams in the I-League at that time. The committee agreed to analyse the individual needs of the state leagues, I-League, ISL, Durand Cup, Super Cup and IFA Shield, and accordingly prepare the season's football calendar and adjust the transfer window for players, if required, the AIFF said.

"The broadcast of the I-League was discussed, which has seen an improvement in production quality. The possibility of broadcasting more matches in the youth and 2nd Division Leagues was also discussed." It informed that Mohammedan Sporting's matches in the 2nd Division League will be broadcast on Kolkata TV.

"This arrangement is, however, been made by the club with permission from FSDL. Other teams in the competition are welcome to do the same as well and can seek permission." From the next season of the Hero Elite League, registration of foreign nationals based in India will be allowed, keeping it in line with the Junior and Sub Junior Leagues. Both, however, are subject to ratification from the AIFF Executive Committee.

The committee was apprised of the ongoings in the national level leagues. A brief report was presented on the development of the Hero Indian Women's League, Khelo India Girls Football League (U17) and Golden Baby Leagues.

A proposal from the chairman to start a 2nd Division IWL was also discussed. It was decided that the league department shall make a plan regarding the restructuring of the women's leagues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

China 'commends' Rajapaksa's defence of BRI during his India visit

China on Tuesday commended Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksas remarks that the island nation has received lot of benefits from Beijings ambitious multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative BRI. The BRI is an initiative launched...

Army received banned anti-aircraft ammunition worth Rs 39 cr from OFB in Aug 2015: CAG

Indian Army received banned anti-aircraft ammunition worth around Rs 39 crore from the Ordinance Factory Board OFB in August 2015, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India CAG said in its latest report that was tabled in Lok Sabha. As a...

AAP victory a defeat of politics of polarisation and hate: Opposition, says polls can be won on development plank

Opposition leaders on Tuesday hailed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi PartysAAP landslide win in the Delhi assembly polls as a defeat of the politics of polarisation and hate and a victory of inclusive politics, and said winds of change a...

Queen’s eldest grandson, wife to file for divorce

Queen Elizabeth IIs oldest grandson Peter Phillips on Tuesday announced that he and his Canadian wife Autumn have separated and will file for divorce. Phillips, 42, the son of the Queens daughter Princess Anne, confirmed the separation from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020